Gucci Mane pays tribute to late friend and Memphis recording artist Young Dolph in the latest visual presentation, titled “Long Live Dolph,” from his Christmas-themed album, So Icy Christmas. “I did this one for you love you bro #longlivedolph,” Gucci Mane tweet on Monday (Dec. 20) to fans with the music video’s trailer.

In the new visual, a suited-up Gwoap strolls through the church, rapping about all the great memories he and Dolph shared while intimate photos and videos flash. Members of Dolph’s Paper Route Empire make cameos throughout the video, ending with snippets of the stadium-filled memorial service held last week. In honoring his friend, Gucci’s eulogy reminds fans that legends never die.

“R.I.P. to Flippa (Flippa), a money-gettin’ nigga (My nigga),” Gucci raps in the song’s opening verse. “Had to blaze one up for Dolph (For Dolph), don’t think they felt ya like I feel him (I feel him)/Same niggas wanna be ya be the ones that come to kill ya (Damn)/ Now don’t that sound familiar? (Damn), your name, they gon’ remember.”

Gucci Mane was one of the many in Hip Hop rocked to the core by Young Dolph’s murder in November. After news broke, Gucci Mane took to social media to remember his friend, tweeting: “R.I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart.”

Gucci Mane and Young Dolph’s friendship spans as early as 2015. One of the first to endorse Dolph during his rise, Gucci Mane appeared Young Dolph’s World Star Hip Hop documentary, King, where he speaks on the meeting, collaborating, befriending, and predicting the legendary career Dolph would have on the industry. Relive the half-hour documentary above.

Since Dolph’s passing, Memphis City Council voted for the renaming of a street to “Adolph “Young Dolph” Robert Thorton,” in honor of the slain star. Dolph’s longtime girlfriend, children, and family were on hand for the unveiling earlier this month. Makeda Homemade Butter Cookies, the storefront Dolph was shot and killed in front of, will feature a cookie named after the recording artist.

“Long Live Dolph” is the final track on Gucci’s 17-song follow-up to this year’s So Icy Boyz album. So Icy Christmas includes guest appearances by newly signed 1017 artists BiC Fizzle, Big Scarr, and Hotboy Wes. Gucci’s Christmas presents marks the East Atlanta Santa’s third album release of 2021 via 1017 Global Music, LLC/Atlantic Recording Corporation.

Rest In Peace, Young Dolph. Check out the entire album above and take a look at Gucci’s new visual below.