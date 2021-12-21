Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” is Once Again No. 1 in the Country

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is currently the number one song in the country. Billboard announced the Christmas anthem has once again become the most played single in the country.

Mariah Carey’s holiday classic made a run for the top of the charts in 2019, hitting the top for the first time since 1994. The year before the single hit No. 3. “All I Want” is Carey’s 19th No. 1 single, placing her just one behind The Beatles who hold the record of 20 chart-topping singles.

Carey now has a number one record in four decades: the 1990s, 2000s & 2010s, 2020s.

Carey’s single leads a six pack of holiday hits in the Hot 100’s top 10, with Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” at to No. 2 and Wham!’s “Last Christmas” book ending the holiday group at No. 9. Billboard notes “All I Want for Christmas” brought in 37.6 million U.S. streams (+16%) and 26.1 million radio airplay audience impressions (+7%) and sold 7,400 downloads (+7%).