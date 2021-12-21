Just last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that the Omicron variant would become the most dominant COVID variant in the U.S. Not even a week after his statement, it became true.

According to the CDC, the Omicron variant has accounted for 73% of new cases in the U.S. AP News reported that Omicron has accounted for 90% of cases in the New York area, Southeast, Midwest, and the Pacific Northwest. Last week, The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that the new variant has caused cases to double in only three days. Apparently, this variant is two to three times more likely to spread as Delta according to the New York Times.

Medical professionals continue to stress the importance of getting vaccinated and boosted to protect against the variant. US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told anchor Tony Dokoupil on “CBS Mornings” Monday that there will be a “stark difference” in experience between people who are vaccinated and boosted versus those who are unvaccinated.

“In the coming weeks, Tony, we are going to see a spike in cases. And that’s because Omicron is incredibly transmissible, and you know, we have to be prepared for that,” Murthy said. “But there will be a stark difference between the experience of those who are vaccinated and boosted versus those who are unvaccinated.”

“If you are unvaccinated, I’m worried about you. I’m worried that your risk of being hospitalized, or God forbid, losing your life to this virus, is quite significant,” Murthy said. “It still remains the case that getting vaccinated and boosted is the best way to protect yourself, even against Omicron.”