Procter and Gambel are recalling more than 30 hair care products off the shelves according to a report from CNN.com stating that the haircare giant is recalling aerosol spray, dry shampoos, and conditioners, warning that the products could contain the cancer-causing agent, benzene. In a statement, P&G said, the affected products likely will not expose people to levels of benzene high enough to cause any health issues. However, the company is moving forward with the recall out of an abundance of caution. P&G also noted it has not “received any reports of adverse events.”

“Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers, including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening,” the recall notice said. Retailers have been told to remove the recalled products from shelves.

The products affected include Pantene, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, Old Spice, and Aussie products, making this P&G’s second recall within a month. A full list of recalled products is available on the company’s website, which also includes each product’s production code numbers affected by the recall.

Advertisement

For those who have purchased the affected products. Proctor and Gamble are asking consumers to throw them out, the company is said to be offering full refunds, and customers can contact a hotline at 1-888-674-36319 Monday through Friday from 9 am to 6 pm ET, or fill out an online form.