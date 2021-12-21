On Sunday, Tom Brady had his roughest game while in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform. Brady lost 9-0 to the New Orleans Saints and some of his key weapons went down in the process, including elite wide receiver Chris Godwin who received a season-ending injury on what could be considered a defenseless hit.

Following the game, Brady spoke with the Tampa Bay Times and sounded off on how the NFL needs to do a better job in protecting the players.

“I’ve seen that hit too many times where a defenseless pass catcher is in the process of catching the ball and he’s hit by the defender,” Brady said. “And a lot of defenders would say, ‘Well, we can’t hit him in the head anymore.’ Well, the point is, you can’t hit anybody in the head anymore. You can’t hit anyone in the knees anymore except for receivers. Which doesn’t make any sense to me. You can’t hit a defensive lineman in the knees, you can’t hit a punter in the knees, you can’t hit a quarterback in the knees, you can’t hit a DB in the knees except for allowing hits on defenseless receivers. It needs to be addressed and really thought out.”

Advertisement

You can see the hit below, do you think Brady has a point?

Chris Godwin injured on this play. pic.twitter.com/aVjK9yHpjL — Roto Street Journal (RSJ) (@RotoStJournal) December 20, 2021