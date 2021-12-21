Cedric The Entertainer, one of the original “Kings Of Comedy”, was never really outspoken when it came to social issues, but now that some of those issues have affected another fellow comedian, the Barber Shop star has something to say. As Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special The Closer continues to stir up more controversy, Ced says that could actually cause Chappelle to cancel himself.

In an exclusive interview on the Domenick Nati Show, Cedric says that the fans might end up turning against the shit stirring comic simply for thinking that he’s better than everyone else. Is that Chappelle’s true mindset? Well, that’s not for certain, but Cedric says that he knows that Chappelle is simply going too far right now.

The comedy king spoke about other things during the interview, such as the Alec Baldwin shooting and the Astroworld Festival tragedy, but his comments about Chappelle will definitely catch the most attention.

