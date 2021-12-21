[WATCH] Rick Ross Dips on the ’85 South Show’ After Saying He Was Going to the Bathroom

Rick Ross gave an Irish goodbye to the 85 South Show. While sitting with DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, and Karlous Miller, Rozay would put his cup down and get up to make a bathroom visit and take off his coat. Moments later the trio of hosts were informed that Ross shook on the team.

A member of Ross’s team alerted the trio that he had departed, hopping in a van and leaving. “How he just gon’ disappear like that? We ain’t even say bye or nothing,” DC asked. They were informed Ross left to catch a flight. In traditional 85th South Show fashion, the crew got jokes off and now there is a #LeaveLikeRossChallenge.

You can see the moment at the 37-minute mark below.

