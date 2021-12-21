RZA and Flatbush Zombies have linked up once again to record “Quentin Tarantino,” a new cinematic track. RZA and Prince Paul created the respectful cut (with assistance production from Erick The Architect), reviving the horrorcore subgenre that RZA and Prince Paul established in the 1990s as Gravediggaz. The artists’ “double feature,” which began with “Plug Addicts” last week, comes to a close with “Quentin Tarantino.”

Today also sees the release of the music video for “Quentin Tarantino,” which honors the work of visionary director Quentin Tarantino and picks up where the “Plug Addicts” visual left off. The Zombies, dressed in white suits and riding around in vintage cars, spout gloomy lyrics over the track’s dreamy beat. Mr. Blonde’s iconic cop-torture sequence is reimagined by RZA, who reprises his role as executioner. John Tashiro (of SHOTCLOCK) shot and directed the video in Downtown LA, just like he did for “Plug Addicts.”