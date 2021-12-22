In 2018, The Cosby Show Geoffrey Owens was spotted by a fan packing groceries at a Trader Joe’s grocery store in New Jersey. Now he is starring in Power Book II: Ghost as Tariq’s attorney and he is continuing to receive his flowers.

Power executive 50 Cent reposted a meme that highlighted Owens’ transition from Trade Joe’s and back to our screen, saluting his efforts and celebrating those who made it happen. “Yeah the under dog back on Top @iamgeoffreyowens GHOST GLG,” 50 wrote.

While he was working at Trader Joe’s, Owens made an appearance on Good Morning America to thank fans and celebrities who supported him in the moment.

“It’s really overwhelming in a good way,” said Owens. “I really want to thank everybody out there: family, friends, Hollywood community and the general public for the incredible support, the amazing support, and positivity that they’ve shown for me. It’s quite astounding, it’s very encouraging.”

During that time, Nicki Minaj offered to donate $25,000 to Owens. Once he received the money he donated it all to charity. Shortly after, Owens accepted a role on Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots.

You can catch Owens next Sunday when Owens returns to the Starz screen in episode 6 of Power Book II: Ghost.