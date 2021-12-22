D Smoke partnered with CASA of Los Angeles, Crete Academy, and Cancel The Contract AV for a special one-day holiday community event in South Central Los Angeles this weekend. D Smoke, an Inglewood resident and two-time GRAMMY nominee, visited Sanctuary of Hope and Project Destiny Group Homes with a choir of young children to spread holiday cheer, perform a few Christmas classics with a twist, and present out gifts provided by Adidas and Black Santa.

Smoke’s mother, father, wife, and dog were all in attendance to support him and kick off the holiday season as a family. Smoke led the choir, interacted with the kids at each home, and made everyone’s day a bit better everywhere the group went.

The young carolers, their families, partners, and the community then met at Sip & Sonder with D Smoke for a talkback and refreshments. Charity Chandler-Cole, CEO of CASA of Los Angeles, Hattie Mitchell, Co-Founder and Principal of The Crete Academy Brett Mitchell, Christian Green, Campaign Coordinator of Cancel The Contract AV Coalition, and Waunette Cullors, Activist and Steering Committee Member of Cancel the Contract AV Coalition, discuss their critical work year-round, what the holidays mean to them, and the impacted youth, families, and people they strive to help every day.

You can see pictures from the weekend below.