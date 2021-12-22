Jack Harlow, Saweetie, 24kGoldn and Kitty Ca$h welcome in 2022 for NBC.

Some of hip-hop’s hottest stars are set to perform during Miley Cyrus and comedian Pete Davidson’s New Year’s Eve special. NBC’s Miley’s New Years Eve Party is set to boast performances by Jack Harlow, Saweetie, 24kGoldn and Kitty Ca$h.

The special, which is set for December 31st in Miami, Florida, will mark the end of Carson Daly’s reign as NBC’s New Year’s Eve host after 16 years. The live stream event is being co-produced by Peacock and SNL’s very own writer and producer Lorne Michaels.

Last year, Daly hosted the special live from Times Square with Amber Ruffin and Stephen “Twitch” Boss.

Jen Neal, the VP of Live Events, Specials and E! News with NBCUniversal released a statement to to Variety.

“In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete.”

