A Jay-Z Verzuz is something that many people have anticipated for a long time. The only question is, who would be a worthy opponent to face the music legend?

In a Twitter Spaces conversation with Alicia Keys and Genius’ Rob Markman, Hov set the record straight about artists thinking that they could battle him in a Verzuz.

“No one can stand on that stage with me. It’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me,” Hov said after Markman asked if he would ever participate in a Verzuz battle. “You got to stand in front of the ‘Grammy Family Freestyle’ live? No one has ever even seen me perform that, you got to stand in front of that? That ain’t never going to happen.”

Advertisement

This is the first time Hov has publicly addressed doing a Verzuz battle. Even though he did not say whether he would or would not participate in one, this might have been a warning shot to artists who think they have a chance to go up against Hov’s catalogue that spans over 20+ years.

Recently, Rick Ross aid that it was just a “possibility” for the two to face off. “Jay-Z… Yeah! Why not?” Ross said. “To me, that’s what makes Verzuz special because it brings out the best in both parties. That’s a possibility, but I gotta give my flowers to the big homie. I got to. My homie gave me my first opportunity signing me to Def Jam Records, and he’s one-of-one.”