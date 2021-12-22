After 12 years of silence, Jay Z finally opened up about Lil Mama crashing his 2009 MTV VMA’s performance with Alicia Keys.

Hov spoke on the incident during his recent Twitter Spaces conversation with Genius’ Rob Markman. Markman asked the legendary multi-hyphenate if he and Alicia had forgiven Lil Mama for crashing their performance. Hov responded by saying that they had forgiven her but recommended other people don’t just go dancing on stages.

“Of course, of course. C’mon. Don’t do that… That’s our sister. Man, we love her. I wouldn’t recommend people just jumping on other artists’ stages…” Hov said. “She’s a New Yorker… She got excited. Things happen. Of course, we love her… yes, she’s forgiven. It’s all love and she was coming from a place of love it’s just… may have been a little too excited.”

It seems neither Jay Z or Alicia Keys have any hard feelings towards Lil Mama crashing their performance. In her Drink Champs interview with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, Keys spoke on the incident, saying she was so focused on killing the performance that she did not realize Lil Mama on stage.

“The truth of all the truths… all I know, we was on that stage,” Keys said. “Jay was here. I was here. In my head I was such a gorilla at the time and I was like, ‘This is what’s happening. I’m going to destroy this record tonight.’ … Somehow, however she got over here, I didn’t even bear witness to.”

She added, “The whole show I was iced… so focused on making it amazing. I went backstage and Jay was like, ‘So, you ain’t see that?’ And I was like, ‘What?’ And he was like, ‘Nah, you ain’t just see what just happened?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, we killed it. That’s what happened.”