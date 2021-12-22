Mariah Carey is getting a special congratulations for her certified diamond holiday single.
The mom of two took to social media show a touching card she received from her 10-year old daughter, Monroe, in celebration of her 1994 hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” topping charts for yet another festive season.
The adorable, handwritten message read, “Congratz mama for the number-1 [for] the billionth year! I love you Mommy, for-evah! The best mom ever.”
