Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe Congratulates Her For Her Holiday Single

Mariah Carey is getting a special congratulations for her certified diamond holiday single.

The mom of two took to social media show a touching card she received from her 10-year old daughter, Monroe, in celebration of her 1994 hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” topping charts for yet another festive season.

The adorable, handwritten message read, “Congratz mama for the number-1 [for] the billionth year! I love you Mommy, for-evah! The best mom ever.”

Forget the awards( yes artist of the decade/millennium/ Grammys etc..) getting this from Miss Monroe means more to @MariahCarey than ANYTHING. #CongratsMama 🥰😍 pic.twitter.com/Z96EKBnAix — TAZ 💎 IRISH☘️ LAMB 🐑 (@tazirishlamb) December 22, 2021

