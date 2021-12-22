The Detroit Tigers are mourning the loss of first base coach Kimera Bartee after he died suddenly on Monday. He was 49.

Kimera Bartee is survived by his father Jerry Bartee, his fiance Terri and children Andrew, Amari, and Taeja.

Bartee was visiting his father in Omaha when he collapsed.

Bartee’s father, confirmed to the Omaha World-Herald Tuesday night that his death was caused by a large tumor in the brain. Kimera was rushed to the hospital where he died at 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“We had a great sense of pride in him,” Jerry Bartee told the World-Herald. “He developed into the man that his mother and I envisioned, and he made us proud.”

The Tigers shared their announcement Tuesday also.

“Throughout his time in our organization as both a player and coach, Kimera was known as a kind soul but intense competitor who did his best every day to elevate those around him to do great things,” Tigers general manager Al Avila said. “While Tigers fans got used to seeing him in the first base coach’s box, Kimera’s impact on our ballclub went far deeper and will be sorely missed. In speaking with Kimera’s father, Jerry Bartee, we offered our condolences and support to his family.”

A statement from Tigers EVP/GM Al Avila: pic.twitter.com/4sy6TjnOZs — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) December 21, 2021

Bartee played four of his six MLB seasons with the Tigers from 1996 to 1999 and re-joined Detroit as a coach before the 2021 season. He played two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies.

He then transitioned into coaching where he spent 12 seasons in the Pirates’ organization, the last three (2017-2019) as the club’s first base coach.

Bartee took over coaching duties in Detroit mid-way through last season and was set to return next season.

The Creighton Community mourns the loss of Kimera Bartee earlier today.



A Bluejay from 1991-93, Bartee had a long and distinguished MLB career both as a player and a coach. https://t.co/S1lcUqdASa pic.twitter.com/gsGTpiMkYR — Creighton Baseball (@CU_Baseball) December 21, 2021

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Pirates coach, Kimera Bartee. He was a great person with an infectious smile and energy.



He will truly be missed. pic.twitter.com/4VzTCebL6O — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) December 21, 2021

