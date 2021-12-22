Tina Lawson is ready to host conversations with you. Beyoncé’s mother has announced her new Facebook Watch series, Talks with Mama Tina. The first season will feature Kevin Hart, Chloe x Halle, Kelly Rowland, Zendaya, Ciara, and Tiffany Haddish. The new show’s theme features vocals from Beyoncé and her children.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

“I’m so excited to announce the launch of my new @wetheculture @Facebookwatch show ‘Talks With Mama Tina,’ where I’ve invited some of my favorite people over to my home and have a talk with me,” Lawson wrote. “I loved filming this show and sitting down with so many amazing people because we got to have such honest heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous GUMBO! Be sure to tune in starting on THIS Wednesday 12/23 at 5 pm PCT to view.”

She added, “Thank you to my baby @beyonce and my beautiful grand babies for making this special theme song for the show. Are you guys ready to watch?

Advertisement