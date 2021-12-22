Tina Lawson is ready to host conversations with you. Beyoncé’s mother has announced her new Facebook Watch series, Talks with Mama Tina. The first season will feature Kevin Hart, Chloe x Halle, Kelly Rowland, Zendaya, Ciara, and Tiffany Haddish. The new show’s theme features vocals from Beyoncé and her children.

“I’m so excited to announce the launch of my new @wetheculture @Facebookwatch show ‘Talks With Mama Tina,’ where I’ve invited some of my favorite people over to my home and have a talk with me,” Lawson wrote. “I loved filming this show and sitting down with so many amazing people because we got to have such honest heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous GUMBO! Be sure to tune in starting on THIS Wednesday 12/23 at 5 pm PCT to view.”

She added, “Thank you to my baby @beyonce and my beautiful grand babies for making this special theme song for the show. Are you guys ready to watch?

