Roc Nation signee Maeta shows how much an artist goes through to add important little touches to their visuals after she was bitten by a snake during the filming of her video.

The R&B singer was using a live snake as a prop in the video when the cold-blooded reptile bit a chunk of the singer’s face while the video was being filmed. Maeta took to IG to talk about the potentially dangerous situation, saying, “What I go through to make videos for ya’ll.”

