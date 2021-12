Westside Gunn Asks for Prayers On His Way to the Hospital

Prayers go out to Westside Gunn who is recovering from a breathing issue. Gunn hit Instagram and revealed that he was headed to the hospital for the second time in one month.

“Pray for me,” Gunn wrote. “They had to call for emergency, I couldn’t breathe. It’s under control now but otw to hospital.. 2x this month.”

Keep @WESTSIDEGUNN in your prayers as he’s being taken to the hospital for breathing complications pic.twitter.com/DFUkaqYzIm — The Hip Hop Junkie (@_quanwilliams7) December 21, 2021

Earlier on Twitter, Westside Gunn recapped this year and what will be on the way for Griselda in the ftuure.

