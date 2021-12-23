The names of the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl teams have been announced. The Indianapolis Colts have the most members selected to the team with seven, division rivals the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers follow with six. Setting a record, Tom Brady has been selected to his 15th Pro Bowl. Brady leads the league in passing yards (4,134) and touchdown passes (36).

Pro Bowl fan votes were led by Colts’ Jonathan Taylor, 49ers DE Nick Bosa, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 6, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (ABC/ESPN).

Advertisement

You can see the selections below and here.