The fashion world was shocked last month after the sudden death of fashion designer Virgil Abloh. Following his passing, there was a tremendous amount of outpouring from both celebrities and consumers of Abloh’s clothing. Just yesterday, Drake unveiled a new tattoo that commemorates the late designer.

Drake appeared on Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Ganga Tattoo’s Instagram account yesterday, Dec 22, where he shows off the arm tat that pays tribute to Virgil.

“A remembrance of the great Virgil Abloh done on Drake,” the caption read.

The tattoo shows a man from the back, seemingly to be Virgil Abloh, throwing a paper plane. The tattoo is based on a 2018 photo of Abloh throwing a Louis Vuitton kite down a runway.

Drake honors Virgil Abloh with a new tattoo 🕊 (via IG/gangatattoo) pic.twitter.com/DCOpxdkuOj — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) December 22, 2021

Following Virgil’s passing, Drake had taken to Instagram to pay tribute to his late friend.

“My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you. love you eternally brother 🕊thank you for everything,” he captained the post.