Walmart shoppers in College Park (6149 Old National Hwy, College Park, GA 30349) will have the chance to receive a $150 gift card and a special gift from multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated rapper, Gunna, this Thursday, December 23rd, thanks to his partnership with Goodr. The YSL/300/Atlantic artist will present the gift cards to 750 pre-registered families in his hometown, at an event powered by Goodr.

Goodr and Gunna are frequent philanthropic partners, most notably going viral earlier this year after opening a free clothing and grocery store at McNair Middle School where the rapper had attended; called Gunna’s Drip Closet & Goodr Grocery Store. The two have also provided his community with free Pop-up Grocery Markets as well as coat giveaways.

“Gunna continually finds ways to give back to the community that raised him.” Goodr CEO Jasmine Crowe says. “We at Goodr value this partnership and look forward to helping Gunna’s efforts whenever we are called upon.”

