Olivia (Liv) Anthony is the founder of the LIVSTREETWEAR streetwear brand, which encourages women to make a statement simply by LIVIN. In 2012, the Alabama native launched her brand while still in college, selling bespoke tees out of the trunk of her car. While living in New York City after college, she developed her brand and community. The cornerstone of Liv’s brand is her larger-than-life personality and energy; she creates collections and material inspired by the culture of the 1990s and early 2000s. In her clothing designs, she celebrates and pays respect to the decade by using vivid colors, distinctive materials, and strong silhouettes to breathe fresh life into historical trends. SZA and Kehlani are two of her celebrity fans.

The new Behind Her Label line from LIVSTREETWEAR includes a t-shirt, crop top, bomber jacket, jogger, cargo trousers, hoodie, and fleece. Products in vibrant and striking green, white, and black hues range in price from $35 to $100. On Monday, December 27th, LIVSTREETWEAR’s new collaboration with Foot Locker will be available on FootLocker.com and in select Foot Locker stores.

With an international platform that elevates and provides resources to budding female streetwear designers, Foot Locker’s Behind Her Label is a step toward narrowing the gap. Each collaborator will design an individual product line that will be available in a single Foot Locker store in their hometown as well as on FootLocker.com. Daughter Of An Immigrant and Carla Cortijo are two more American collaborators in Foot Locker’s Behind Her Label program.

LIVSTREETWEAR Debuts New Collection w/ Foot Locker’s Behind Her Label