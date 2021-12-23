The Lakers’ start to the 2021-2022 season has been dismal at best. The team currently sits at a .500 record with Anthony Davis possibly out for a month due to an MCL sprain. There were high hopes for the team going into the new season after the signings of Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, and resigning of Dwight Howard. However, at this rate, it looks as if the Lakers will once again not make it to the NBA Finals.

After having lost three games straight, rumors have spread that LeBron James is looking for an exit out of LA. Kendrick Perkins even theorized about James possibly forcing a trade back to Cleveland. LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, has heard these rumors and wants to put them to rest.

Yesterday, NBA insider Shams Charania visited the Pat McAfee Show, saying that Rich Paul told him directly that LeBron is not leaving the Lakers.

“I heard directly from Rich Paul that LeBron James isn’t leaving the Lakers.. this team just doesn’t look it has the young legs that they need to have & they have been very active in the trade market,” Charania said. Simply put, fans can stop with this LeBron is leaving the Lakers nonsense. It is simply a fantasy to make the NBA season just a tad more interesting as three teams continue to dominate the standings.

If Rich is right then this is good news for fans who want to see the Lakers at least in playoff contention.