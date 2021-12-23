Back near the top of the NBA season, the headlines were not about the on-court action but instead of rumors of a romance between Roddy Ricch and Saweetie. The two were sitting courtside and it appears they were together but it actually was all a coincidence.

Roddy Ricch is currently doing runs around the country in support of his Live Life Fast album and that game came up. Roddy hopped into it with some details.

“For all the females out there: stop sitting by me next to the game,” Roddy hinting that it was a coincidence. “I was sitting down first.”

Shortly after the game, Saweetie would hit the timeline and let fans know that there is no romance going on.

“So avoid sitting next to men in public places otherwise the world assumes y’all are dating … got it,” she wrote.

You can hear Roddy’s explanation below.