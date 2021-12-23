The New York Knicks have not had the start of the season that they hoped and now will be without Derrick Rose for two months.

The team announced Derrick Rose will be reevaluated in eight weeks, following surgery on his right ankle. ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed he could actually return within six weeks.

Derrick Rose recently took over the starting line-up spot from Kemba Walker who fell out the rotation of Coach Tom Thibodeau.

In addition to Rose, RJ Barrett, Nerlens Noel, Immanuel Quickley, Kevin Knox II, Quentin Grimes, and Miles McBride are out due to health and safety protocols.