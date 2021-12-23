The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has announced the new list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2022. The new candidates are headlined by San Antonio Spurs and international basketball icon Manu Ginobili.

In addition to Ginobili, Tom Chambers, Lindsey Whalen, and referee Joey Crawford are now eligible.

FHKEE 3VEAI9uXS

During NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, Ohio, a news conference announcing the Finalists from the North American and Women’s committees for the Class of 2022 will be conducted on Friday, February 18th. At this time, the Hall of Fame will also reveal the whole Enshrinement calendar. During the NCAA Final Four in New Orleans, Louisiana, in early April, the whole Class of 2022, including those chosen by direct elect committees, will be revealed.

Advertisement

You can see the full list of eligible names here.