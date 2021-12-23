Tekashi 6ix9ine ran off on the plug. According to Radar Online, Tekashi was paid $75,000 to perform in Houston. Once he flew in from Florida, 6ix9ine left the venue without performing.

Court documents reveal Tekashi was booked by JJJD Entertainment and is suing 6ix9ine and Murda MGMT.

According to JJD, which is run by Jamie Dominquez, the team met with one of the rapper’s representatives, Will Cornish. Tekashi was supposed to perform on June 27 at the Humble Civic Center. He was paid $45,000 when the contract was executed and another $75,000 on the day of the event. In addition, he was paid $20,000 for a private jet to Texas, which ultimately was a $28,000 charge for the promoter.

Throughout negotiations, Tekashi’s team would continue to change the terms leading to a $100,000 cost. JJD Entertainment spent over $178,000 for the rapper and $100,000 for the venue, security, and insurance, only to have to refund tickets and take a loss.

According to the lawsuit, Tekashi claimed he was due $250k for the show, which JJD denies. For causing the company’s reputation to be harmed, the corporation is seeking further damages from Tekashi.