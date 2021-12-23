For many Americans, student loan payments were set to restart on Feb. 1. In an announcement yesterday, President Joe Biden announced an extension of the student loan payment pause for an extra 90 days.

“Given these considerations, today my Administration is extending the pause on federal student loan repayments for an additional 90 days—through May 1, 2022—as we manage the ongoing pandemic and further strengthen our economic recovery,” the President said in a statement. “Meanwhile, the Department of Education will continue working with borrowers to ensure they have the support they need to transition smoothly back into repayment and advance economic stability for their own households and for our nation.”

You can read the full statement below.

