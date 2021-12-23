Since Jay-Z’s Twitter Spaces conversation with Genius’ Rob Markman on Tuesday, the internet has been in a frenzy, debating whether Jay was right in his statement, or if another rapper could give him a run for his money.

Following Hov’s comments, Young Guru said that people have been blowing up his phone wanting to give their two cents or hear his opinion. Apparently, he’s getting annoyed so he took to Twitter to tell people to stop.

“Please stop calling my phone to give me your take. He said what he said!!” Guru tweeted.

Please stop calling my phone to give me your take. He said what he said!! — Young Guru (@Young_Guru) December 22, 2021

On Tuesday, Jay-Z joined Twitter Spaces for a conversation with Genius’ Rob Markman. When asked about a potential Verzuz battle, Hov said that there’s “not a chance in hell” that anyone could compete with him.

“No one can stand on that stage with me. It’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me,” Hov said. “You got to stand in front of the ‘Grammy Family Freestyle’ live? No one has ever even seen me perform that, you got to stand in front of that? That ain’t never going to happen.”

While some seem to be in Hov’s side, others have argued that rappers like Lil Wayne, Kanye, Drake, and maybe even Eminem could give Hov a run for his money.

Who do you think could show up Jay in a Verzuz?