Blac Chyna sees the spike in COVID-19 cases and is advocating for the vaccine. Chyna shared with TMZ a personal story about traveling through TSA and why the vaccine can help everyone’s life easier.

“It took me, like, almost two hours in the line to even get to TSA,” Chyna said. “It’s too much. People need to go get vaccinated and just start thinking about everybody else. This shit is annoying. It’s even harder for people to work. Like, come on. Get it together.”

Later in the conversation, Chyna revealed that she thinks it’s time for a vaccine mandate.

“People need to speak up,” Blac Chyna said. “Time to get that mandate poppin’. And don’t shoot the messenger.”