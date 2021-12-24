Curren$y kicked off his Pilot Talk series with the original dropping in 2010. The sequel arrives some months later, with another project creating a trilogy in 2015. Now the leader of the JETS is back. Pilot Talk 4 has arrived and brings in one guest, Jay Electronica.

Pilot Talk 4 is Curren$y’s eighth solo project of the year, but this one may be the most anticipated.

Last month, the majestic tag team of Curren$y and Harry Fraud reunited with a new project, Regatta. The duo previously connected for Cigarette Boats, The Stage, The Marina, and The OutRunners. Regatta is produced entirely by Harry Fraud and features 2 Chainz, Styles P, Larry June, and Jay Worthy.

