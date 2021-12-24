Future Truly Believes He Could Beat Jay-Z In A ‘Verzuz’ Battle

After Jay-Z’s comments that nobody could go toe to toe with him in a Verzuz, many people on social media and artists alike have been trying to dispel Hov’s claims. One of the artists who thinks they could beat Jay is Future.

Last week, Future tweeted that he’s bigger in the streets than Jay-Z. His comments had Future stans and Jay fans going at it on Twitter, arguing about who the bigger artist is.

“In the streets im bigger then jigga. Ima run me a B up easy,” Future tweeted.

In the streets im bigger then jigga. Ima run me a B up easy. — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) December 18, 2021

He then followed it up with another Tweet saying that he’s the only artist that could get Kanye to pull up “whenever, wherever,” alluding to his Rolling Loud performance where he brought out Ye as a special guest.

I’m the only one can get YE to pull up whenever wherever..tuh — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) December 18, 2021

And after Hov said that nobody could see him in a Verzuz battle, Future reposted an IG story from personality and Atlanta personality Big Bank DTE. The post says “I Promise You, Errbody from Atlanta Feels Like Pluto Can Win A Verzuz Against Hov.”

Future with a repost on his IG story!! 👀 Roommates, what are your thoughts? (📸: @gettyimages) pic.twitter.com/cdg4NqYdfb — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 23, 2021

It isn’t just Future who thinks that he can beat Jay in a Verzuz. Lil Jon said that Busta Rhymes would “smoke” Jay if the two ever shared the Verzuz stage.