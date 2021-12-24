J. Cole fans won’t be able to get the “platinum with no features” bar off this time. His The Off-Season album dropped earlier this year and has officially crossed the one million units mark. Every J. Cole album has now received platinum status.

.@JColeNC's 'The Off-Season' has now sold over 1 million total units in the US. All of his albums have achieved this milestone. — chart data (@chartdata) December 22, 2021

J. Cole’s The Off-Season is one of four albums up for Album of the Year at the 2022 GRAMMYs. In that category, Nas is looking to repeat. The Queensbridge rapper is nominated for his King’s Disease II album, which aligned the legend again with Hit-Boy.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, will also compete for the Best Rap Album slot with his uber-hyped album Donda. Donda also received a nod in the album of the year category.

Advertisement

Also, Tyler, the Creator, is nominated for his Call Me If You Get Lost album, which is critically acclaimed and Tyler is currently performing at every major awards show and festival.

You can catch all of the nominees here. Who do you think should win best rap album?