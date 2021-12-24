In a new episode of Red Table Talk, Jaden Smith details how he has been healthily gaining weight since his family expressed their concern for him over his frail appearance.

“I was able to work with the doctors and really get my vitamins and get my supplements and protein shakes,” Jaden said. “That’s half of my diet. It’s like a password that I have to find to my body. I’m like, ten pounds heavier now at this point.”

“That was a long way from where I was when I was at Coachella, where I just was like, bones,” he added. “I thought I was so tight. I was like, ‘This. I’m swagging on this. Like, I need to take off my shirt right now.”

A couple years ago, The Smith’s staged an intervention with Jaden over concerns of his strict eating habits. In September of 2019, Jada said that they realized Jaden was not getting enough protein, “He was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients.” Will also chimed in and said that their son had “dark circles” under his eyes and a “grayness” to his skin tone.

At the time, Jaden said that he had been switching back and forth between vegetarian and vegan diets, but he later admitted that the problem was probably that he was not eating enough food. “I was just eating, like, two meals a day … maybe one,” he explained. “Maybe just that one big meal and I’m like, ‘Oh, you know, I didn’t get around to it.”

Despite being annoyed at the intervention, Jaden has since changed his stance and noted that he is glad he has a better understanding of his nutritional needs.