Remy Ma has announced the start of a female battle rap league, Chrome 23. Vibe reports the first event in the new league will take place on Feb. 12 and will feature 40 B.A.R.R.S, Ms. Hustle, and Jaz the Rapper.

Speaking with OTFMZ Battle Rap Media, Remy revealed the necessity of creating a platform for the women of battle rap to showcase their skills.

Remy said, “I just want all the women that have ever put their blood sweat and tears into this, [and] that’s been doing this for years to get a chance to really make some decent money.”

You can hear Remy Ma talk about the new league below.