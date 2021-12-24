SOURCE LATINO: Camila Cabello Sings “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” From The White House

Camila Cabello brought a special version of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” to the PBS special, In Performance at the White House.

On Tuesday, the Fifth Harmony alum performed the holiday classic with Mariachi Herencia de México. Dressed in a red gown, Cabello rocked arm-length leather gloves as she offered up a sultry rendition of the track.

The 24-year-old Cubana released the song via Amazon Music back in November. Born to a Cuban mother and Mexican father in Havana, Cuba, Cabello is no stranger to blending borders and connecting worlds.

On social media, Cabello said performing at the White House again is an incredible honor.

She was joined by Billy Porter, Norah Jones, and several other stars for the PBS special, In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season, with President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

This was the first special since 2016, due to none being held during former-President Donald Trump’s presidency.

“I’ll Be Home For Christmas” was a popular song for United States soldiers preparing for the 1944 invasion of Germany.

