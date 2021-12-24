The Dallas Cowboys are officially a playoff team. The Thursday Night Football game, which was a loss for the San Francisco 49ers to the Tennessee Titans, officially clinched a spot for the boys in Big D.

The Cowboys are currently 10-4 and still have 3 games left in the season. The Boys sit at the No. 2 seed, chasing the Green Bay Packers for a first-round bye. The Cowboys’ three remaining games are vs. Washington (6-8), vs. Arizona (10-4), and at Philadelphia (7-7).

“We all understand that we need to get this next game and we know what our NFC record is (8-1) and all those things,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. “…At the end of the day, we have to take care of what’s in front of us. We’ve got three NFC games and all are excellent opponents that are also fighting. To me, I think it’s a good place to be.”

