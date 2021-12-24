SOURCE SPORTS: Karl Anthony Towns Expresses His Displeasure About Being In The NBA Health And Safety Protocol

The NBA continues to be ravaged by COVID-19 and now the Minnesota Timberwolves’ All Star center Karl Anthony Towns enters the league health and safety protocol.

He joins six Timberwolves players in the protocols, including starters Patrick Beverley, Anthony Edwards and Jarred Vanderbilt. Towns isn’t a fan of the virus and everything else in-between. He expressed his feelings about being in protocol via Twitter.

Can’t catch a f*%@ing break! — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) December 23, 2021

Towns has averaged 24.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game this season, his seventh in Minnesota after the Timberwolves took him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2015. After Thursday night, the Timberwolves will have three days off before starting a back-to-back with the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

No other NBA player has been hit more from COVID-19 than Towns. He lost several family members to the virus, including his mom Jacqueline, died due to the coronavirus in 2020. Jacqueline was a nurse, and was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering from the virus for more than a month.