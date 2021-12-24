On Christmas Day, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will lead his squad of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins into Phoenix in a clash of West Titans. The Suns will play the host and while Kerr enjoys playing on Christmas, he prefers for the game to be at home.

“Generally I like playing on Christmas,” Kerr said to ESPN. “It’s exciting. I love playing at home on Christmas. That way you can still have a good family day Christmas morning with the kids and then go to the arena later. It’s tough being on the road for Christmas, but it’s part of being in the NBA.”

He added, “I do think there should be a rule in the NBA that you can’t be on the road two years in a row. Just making that clear. Because last year we were in Milwaukee and this year we’ll be in Phoenix, and that doesn’t seem right.”

With the year the Warriors are having, it’s reasonable to assume they will be in their home building next year. If not, “we will all protest and not show up” Kerr joked.

Heading into the Valley of the Sun, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and DeAndre Ayton are waiting on Curry and the Dubs. Who do you think wins?