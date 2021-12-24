Washington Football Team defensive back Deshazor Everett was involved in a fatal car accident that killed the passenger in his vehicle on Thursday night.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, Everett’s 2010 Nissan GT-R left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees and rolled over. The passenger, Olivia S. Peters of Las Vegas, later died at a local hospital.

Everett is being treated for injuries that are considered serious but non-life-threatening. The crash remains under investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy,” Washington said in a statement. “Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information.”

Everett is in his seventh season in the league and with Washington. The veteran defensive back has played in all 14 games this season.