‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Closing in on Billion Dollar Mark in Just Two Weeks

Despite the Omicron variant running across America, fans are still making it out to the theater to see Spider-Man. According to Variety, Spider-Man: No Way Home has passed $800 million globally.

The latest Spider-Man film and installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has only been at theaters for 10 days and is the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year. The previous holder of that title was No Time to Die, the James Bond sequel that grossed $774 million globally. No Way Home is currently at $813.9 million.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to be the first pandemic-era movie to hit the $1 billion mark and will do so without being available in China. Over the holiday weekend, Spider-Man is expected to add $160 million to its total.

