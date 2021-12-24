Despite the Omicron variant running across America, fans are still making it out to the theater to see Spider-Man. According to Variety, Spider-Man: No Way Home has passed $800 million globally.
The latest Spider-Man film and installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has only been at theaters for 10 days and is the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year. The previous holder of that title was No Time to Die, the James Bond sequel that grossed $774 million globally. No Way Home is currently at $813.9 million.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to be the first pandemic-era movie to hit the $1 billion mark and will do so without being available in China. Over the holiday weekend, Spider-Man is expected to add $160 million to its total.
On its opening night, The Matrix will bring in $6.4 million across 3,552 venues, targeting a range of $40-$50 million in the weekend.