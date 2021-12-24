A 14-year-old California girl has been killed by a stray bullet from a police officer’s gun.

The girl was found dead in the dressing room of a Burlington store in North Hollywood Thursday, where police were responding to a call of possible shots fired. The child’s mother was in the room with her at the time of the shooting.

Officers found a man who allegedly assaulted a woman and opened fire on him, killing him. The woman who was being assaulted was bleeding and injured when the police arrived.

LAPD reported the male suspect was hit by gunfire and died at the scene. One of the bullets also killed a girl in a dressing room behind him.

“This chaotic incident resulting in the death of an innocent child is tragic and devastating for everyone involved,” Police Chief Michel R. Moore said in a statement.

Officers were unaware the child was inside the changing area, which was located out of sight behind the suspect, the department said in a press release.

The California Department of Justice is investigating the shooting, police said. Moore revealed that the police body camera footage and other preliminary evidence of the incident will be released by Dec. 27.

“I am profoundly sorry for the loss of this young girl’s life and I know there are no words that can relieve the unimaginable pain for the family,” the police chief stated.

“My commitment is to conduct a thorough, complete and transparent investigation into the circumstances that led up to this tragedy and provide the family and public with as much information as possible.”

