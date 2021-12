The Alchemist asked hip-hop fans and media to put a hold on those end-of-the-year lists. That’s because Cycles was coming. The new release from one of the best producers of the year, is a six-pack, coming in at 16 minutes.

Cycles follows Super Tecmo Bo and Bo Jackson collaborations with Boldy James, Haram’s collaboration with Armand Hammer, and his own initiatives. Carry The Fire and This Thing Of Ours 1 and 2 are two songs from the same album.

