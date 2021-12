Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation Provides Toys to Kids in Houston for Christmas

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation Provides Toys to Kids in Houston for Christmas

Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack Foundation served his hometown, delivering toys to 2,000 kids in Houston. The gifts will be provided to six Houston Housing Authority complexes throughout the city, according to TMZ.

Families visited various distribution locations throughout the week. The toy drive was successful despite reports of toys being stolen from a local church earlier in the month.