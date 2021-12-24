Artists looking to get a guest verse from YoungBoy Never Broke Again will have to pay upwards of 300k for a feature.

On Wednesday, YoungBoy’s manager, Alex Junnier, jumped on social media and revealed that the price for a feature from his client is a massive 300-thousand-dollars.

NBA YoungBoy’s manager says it costs 300k for a feature and $25K for NoCap pic.twitter.com/uV0lXkaXHl — Episodes Ent (@episodesent) December 23, 2021

YB’s fee for a verse falls in line with his rap peers.

DaBaby commands 300-thousand-dollars while Polo G and Moneybagg Yo get between 85-to-100-thousand-dollars for a guest verse.

However, none of the aforementioned rappers are even close to what Nicki Minaj gets for a feature. The Queens rapper reportedly nets 500-thousand-dollars for a verse.

This latest news follows the release of YoungBoy and Birdman’s joint mix-tape, From The Bayou. These two icons have joined forces for ten new tracks, fusing magnetically melodic hooks with diamond-encrusted lyrical flexes.

There was no information if the 300-thousand-dollar fee would include a video appearance or promotion of the feature from YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Youngboy charges 300k a feature?😭 imagine paying someone 300k to ruin your song, that’s wild. — Pete (@PeterTelesco) December 24, 2021

Youngboy feature 300k



Guaranteed million views unless u suck



Definitely worth it — prince pessimist (@zzz2297) December 23, 2021

