Jay-Z expands his Roc Nation roster with Reuben Vincent.

The label confirmed over the weekend that they have signed the 20-year-old rapper/producer Reuben Vincent. In a statement, the Charlotte native explained it has always been his dream to sign with Roc Nation and called the experience “so crazy.”

“Man, it’s so crazy like, I remember being a kid like 5 or 10 years old watching Fade to Black on TV seeing Hov sell out Madison Square Garden,” Reuben said.

“And then man, I remember getting on the bus and my friends asked me, ‘If you could ever sign a deal somebody, who would it be?’ And my first answer was Roc Nation.”

Vincent added, “To me, that was just a dream. But one thing I didn’t know back then, was that some dreams stay dreams and some dreams come true. Welcome to JamRoc.”

Reuben Vincent has released two projects with JAMLA Records including 2017s “Myers Park” and 2020’s “Boy Meets World.”

The “No Problems’ rapper took to twitter to share his gratitude. “Signing to Roc Nation is a dream come true…I’m honestly still soaking it all in. 4ever grateful and thankful. Now it’s time to do what I said I set out to do in this game. Hov, you got you one.”

Signing to Roc Nation is a dream come true…I’m honestly still soaking it all in. 4ever grateful and thankful. Now it’s time to do what I said I set out to do in this game. Hov, you got you one. 🤞🏾 — Reuben Vincent (@ReubenVincent_) December 18, 2021

