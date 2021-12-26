JAY-Z appeared in a Twitter Spaces conversation with Alicia Keys Tuesday night. Rob Markman asked him would he ever take the VERZUZ stage, and JAY-Z made his stance loud and clear: “No one can stand on that stage with me.”

Hov would add, ” “It’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me.”

Hearing that comment, Lil Jon hit social media and shared his opinion. “BUSTA WILL SMOKE JAY Z,” he wrote to Hollywood Unlocked.

In September, Fat Joe appeared on Instagram Live and revealed that while fans want to see Busta Rhymes on the VERZUZ stage, it may not happen anytime soon. Joe states everyone is scared of Busta.

“Busta Rhymes has a problem with a Verzuz. Fat Joe scared to do Verzuz against Busta Rhymes and so is everybody else,” Fat Joe said. “You gotta understand, sometimes you ever notice, you see boxers and they knock everybody out? People be scared to fight those boxers. Busta Rhymes is gonna out-rap, out-perform anybody that goes up in the Verzuz with him. That’s a fact!”

Last year, Busta Rhymes was actively looking for a VERZUZ battle. After a possible battle with T.I. came and went, Busta spoke with Complex and revealed he would also be up for a battle with Eminem, Lil Wayne, and JAY-Z. Even more, he said he would take on more than one artist at one time.