Trippie Redd is back, releasing a new surprise mixtape to close out the year titled Hate is Dead. The new project was announced on Instagram hours ahead of the drop. “@hnrzhunter is dropping 8 of my songs at 10pm if u comment ‘1400’ 50k times,” Trippie shared on Instagram. “HATE IS DEAD mixTAPE hurry before it’s too late these are all songs by me only 1 feature.”

Earlier this month, Trippie Redd earned his first platinum single off the latest album, Trip At Knight, with the lead single, “Miss The Rage” featuring Playboi Carti, surpassing over one million units sold, according to RIAA. “Misss The Rage” was released as the 22-year-old’s fourth album’s lead single in May 2021 via 1400 Entertainment/10k Projects. The song peaked at #11 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and a visual for the song — directed by Nick Walker with Playboi Carti appearing courtesy of AWGE/Interscope — was released late-May 2021.