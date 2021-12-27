Bobby Shmurda Encourages Fans to Not Take the Holidays for Granted

Bobby Shmurda Encourages Fans to Not Take the Holidays for Granted

Bobby Shmurda is enjoying the holidays at home. This Christmas is the first in the last seven that he has been able to enjoy from outside of prison.

“This my first Christmas home in 7 years. Don’t take this holiday for granted ya’ll. Hit the people you love! And answer those jail calls,” Bobby Shmurda wrote on social media.

This My First Christmas Home In 7 years 🤦🏾‍♂️ Don’t take this holiday for granted ya’ll … hit the people you love ! And answer those jail calls #family #shmurda — Bobby Shmurda (@Shmurda) December 25, 2021

Bobby Shmurda is currently churning out music. He recently teamed with Quavo and Rowdy Rebel for the “Shmoney” anthem but wants to work with Adele. Shmurda hit Twitter and revealed that is exactly what he wants to do with the British megastar.

Advertisement

“You Know what the world needs …. #BobbyShmurda & #Adele to make a Strip Club Anthem,” Bobby Shmurda wrote.

You Know what the world needs …. #BobbyShmurda & #Adele to make a Strip Club Anthem 😂 — Bobby Shmurda (@Shmurda) November 25, 2021