Congratulations are in order to G Herbo and Taina Wiliams, who have announced they are expecting their second child together.
Williams shared a video on Instagram, which included a phone conversation with the Chicago star letting him know she was pregnant.
Back in May, G Herbo revealed that Taina Williams gave birth to their first child together. The Chicago rapper shared the big news with a black-and-white photo of him intimately kangaroo caring for his newborn. Herbo has a son, Yosohn, from his previous relationship with Ari Fletcher.
