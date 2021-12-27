Congratulations are in order to G Herbo and Taina Wiliams, who have announced they are expecting their second child together.

Williams shared a video on Instagram, which included a phone conversation with the Chicago star letting him know she was pregnant.

Cousins! Congratulations are in order as Taina Williams and G Herbo reveal they have a little princess on the way!! 💕 pic.twitter.com/617VhssZFl — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) December 24, 2021

Back in May, G Herbo revealed that Taina Williams gave birth to their first child together. The Chicago rapper shared the big news with a black-and-white photo of him intimately kangaroo caring for his newborn. Herbo has a son, Yosohn, from his previous relationship with Ari Fletcher.

